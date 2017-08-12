Welcome to The Treeographer, a collection of the true histories of significant or symbolic trees from around the world. The stories cover a wide variety of topics, including culture, history, science, and more. You can find more information about me and why I started this project on the About page.

I’ve organized all of the stories by tree type and by country below, but if you aren’t sure where to start, try The Millennial Olive of Arroyo Carnicero. You can also see the latest posts in the Recent tab or at the bottom of the page.

By tree type:

Apple

Clove

Fir

Oak

Olive

Strawberry

By country:

Indonesia

Spain

United Kingdom

United States